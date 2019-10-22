Livescore Match Center
22/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group A
Galatasaray
0 : 1
Real Madrid
Finished
0 - 1
Toni Kroos
18'
46'
Jean Michael Seri
69'
Steven Nzonzi
Thibaut Courtois
90'
Toni Kroos
90'
90'
Marcao
90'
Mariano
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
6
Blocked Shots
2
8
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
29
Cross Attacks
14
15
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
17
0
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
13
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
10
3
Shots on Goal
14
3
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
10
1
Medical Treatment
0
4
Yellow Cards
2
