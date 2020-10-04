Livescore Match Center
04/10/20
18:30
Romania:
Liga I
GAZ Metan Medias
1 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
2nd Half
- 51:24
Jo Santos
2'
4'
Mihai Butean
Razvan Dalbea
6'
12'
Nicolao Dumitru
39'
Sergiu Ciocan
43'
Nicolao Dumitru
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
14
14
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
2
