15/07/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
GAZ Metan Medias
2 : 0
Chindia Targoviste
1st Half
- 43:45
24'
Sergiu Bus
1 - 0
Mihai Vodut
36'
44'
Sergiu Bus
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
2
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
