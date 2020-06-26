Livescore Match Center
26/06/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I - Championship Group
GAZ Metan Medias
0 : 2
FC Botosani
2nd Half
- 63:01
0 - 1
Marko Dugandzic
15'
0 - 2
Hamidou Keyta
35'
Reagy Ofosu
37'
Marko Dugandzic
48'
49'
Roberto Romeo
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
16
16
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
0
17
Throwins
17
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
