23/05/19
20:30
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
GAZ Metan Medias
1 : 0
FC Voluntari
1st Half
- 44:35
28'
Antoni Ivanov
32'
David Caiado
1 - 0
Gabriel Deac
34'
45'
Sorin Busu
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
21
Cross Attacks
6
7
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
3
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019