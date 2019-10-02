Livescore Match Center
02/10/19
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group E
Genk
0 : 0
Napoli
2nd Half
- 57:06
50'
Junya Ito
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
2
9
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
23
Cross Attacks
19
3
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
1
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
8
Shots off Goal
7
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
17
Throwins
14
1
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
