27/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group E
Genk
0 : 2
Red Bull Salzburg
2nd Half
- 48:20
Zlatko Junuzovic
21'
0 - 1
Patson Daka
44'
0 - 2
Takumi Minamino
45'
Rasmus Kristensen
46'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
18
5
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
