26/10/19
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Genoa
0 : 1
Brescia
1st Half
- 42:58
Dimitri Bisoli
18'
Sandro Tonali
22'
0 - 1
Sandro Tonali
34'
42'
Peter Ankersen
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
15
Throwins
8
2
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
2
