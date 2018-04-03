|03/04/18
|18:30
|Italy: Serie A
|Genoa
|0 : 0
|Cagliari
|1st Half - 04:48
|Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 36,685. Form Guide: Genoa (L W W W L) Cagliari (L L D W D).
Last season: Genoa 3-1 Cagliari. Stat fact: The last time this fixture ended in a draw was 3-3 in Serie B in May 2002, followed by 7 home wins & 2 for the Sardinians. Top Tip: Both teams to score, that has been the case in 7 of their last 8 meetings, home & away.
Distance: 759km.
Sidelined Players: GENOA - BERTOLACCI ANDREA, IZZO ARMANDO, TAARABT ADEL, VELOSO MIGUEL (Injured).