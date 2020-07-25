Livescore Match Center
25/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Genoa
0 : 1
Inter
2nd Half
- 56:09
16'
Domenico Criscito
0 - 1
Romelu Lukaku
34'
Roberto Gagliardini
42'
45'
Cristian Romero
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
2
7
Cross Attacks
13
8
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
9
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
2
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
5
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
