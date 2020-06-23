Livescore Match Center
23/06/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Genoa
0 : 1
Parma
1st Half
- 30:34
0 - 1
Andreas Cornelius
18'
Simone Iacoponi
29'
30'
Domenico Criscito (Missed Penalty)
32'
Francesco Cassata
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
7
2
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
