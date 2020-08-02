Livescore Match Center
02/08/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Genoa
3 : 0
Verona
2nd Half
- 60:43
6'
Antonio Sanabria
13'
Antonio Sanabria
1 - 0
25'
Antonio Sanabria
2 - 0
44'
Cristian Romero
3 - 0
45'
Cristian Romero
49'
Andrea Masiello
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
18
7
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
7
3
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
2
15
Throwins
16
3
Medical Treatment
2
3
Yellow Cards
0
