17/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
Germany U21
1 : 0
Denmark U21
1st Half
- 41:17
28'
Marco Richter
1 - 0
37'
Arne Maier
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
5
11
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
