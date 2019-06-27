27/06/19
19:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Semi Finals
Germany U21
1 : 2
Romania U21
1st Half
- 45:00+
21'
Nadiem Amiri
1 - 0
1 - 1
George Puscas (pen)
26'
26'
Timo Baumgartl
Andrei Ivan
36'
1 - 2
George Puscas
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
3
0
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
15
6
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
