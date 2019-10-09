Livescore Match Center
09/10/19
21:45
Friendly Games:
Friendly International
Germany
1 : 0
Argentina
1st Half
- 15:15
11'
Joshua Kimmich
16'
Serge Gnabry
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
1
2
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
