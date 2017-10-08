|08/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Germany
|1 : 1
|Azerbaijan
|2nd Half - 54:03
|Venue: Fritz Walter, Kaiserslautern. Referee : Andris Treimanis (LVA).
Assistant referees : Haralds Gudermanis (LVA) & Aleksejs Spasjonnikovs (LVA).
Fourth official : Aleksandrs Golubevs (LVA).
MATCH SUMMARY : GERMANY have won all 9 qualifiers in GROUP C. Azerbaijan are lowly 5th on 10 points. Germany have won all 5 of nations previous meetings. Schurrle hit 2 Germany triumphed 4-1 in reverse fix