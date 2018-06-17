|17/06/18
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Germany
|0 : 1
|Mexico
|1st Half - 44:04
|Venue: Luzhniki Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 81,000. Mexicos only win against Germany in 11 internationals (D5, L5) was in a friendly in June 1985. This will be the 4rth World Cup encounter between the sides. Germany won 6-0 in the first GROUP stage in 1978, 2-1 in the round of 16 in 1998 and they drew 0-0 in the 1986 quarterfinals, with Germany progressing 4-1 on penalties.Germany have only won one of six friendlies since qualification finished (D3, L2).