Livescore Match Center
03/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A
Germany
1 : 0
Spain
2nd Half
- 50:23
51'
Timo Werner
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
9
5
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
3
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
