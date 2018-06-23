|23/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Germany
|0 : 0
|Sweden
|1st Half - 12:01
|Venue: Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 47,659. Germany are unbeaten in their past 11 games against Sweden (W6,D5), whose last win came against West Germany in April 1978 (3-1).
The 2 most recent matches between these sides have produced a total of 16 goals, with a 4-4 draw in Germany in October 2012 before Sweden lost 5-3 at home in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup. Germany have won 3 of their 4 World Cup games against Sweden (in 1934, 1974 & 2006).