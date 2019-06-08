08/06/19
16:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Germany W
1 : 0
China W
2nd Half
- 68:35
Shanshan Wang
12'
Li Yang
44'
Shanshan Liu
50'
66'
Giulia Gwinn
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
0
8
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
3
26
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
15
15
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
11
1
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
8
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
2
27
Throwins
15
5
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019