22/06/19
18:30
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Round 16
Germany W
2 : 0
Nigeria W
2nd Half
- 50:15
20'
Alexandra Popp
1 - 0
Evelyn Nwabuoku
26'
27'
Sara Daebritz (pen)
2 - 0
32'
Alexandra Popp
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
9
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
14
7
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
