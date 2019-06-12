12/06/19
19:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Germany W
1 : 0
Spain W
Half Time
42'
Sara Daebritz
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
13
3
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
6
0
Yellow Cards
0
