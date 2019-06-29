29/06/19
19:30
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Quarter Finals
Germany W
1 : 1
Sweden W
Half Time
16'
Lina Magull
1 - 0
1 - 1
Sofia Jakobsson
22'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
11
2
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
0
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
11
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
