24/08/19
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Getafe
1 : 1
Athletic Club
Finished
Ander Capa
4'
0 - 1
Raul Garcia
6'
12'
Jaime Mata
1 - 1
65'
Damian Suarez
84'
Markel Bergara
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
1
23
Cross Attacks
15
14
Fouls
12
15
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
3
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
32
Throwins
25
2
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
