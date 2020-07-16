Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Getafe
0 : 2
Atletico Madrid
Finished
Jose Gimenez
45'
0 - 1
Marcos Llorente
54'
Saul Niguez
64'
68'
Jorge Molina
0 - 2
Thomas
80'
90'
Allan Nyom
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
18
Cross Attacks
5
14
Fouls
11
15
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
4
45%
Ball Possession
55%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
5
5
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
4
5
Substitutions
5
24
Throwins
24
4
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement