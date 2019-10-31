Livescore Match Center
31/10/19
23:15
Spain:
LaLiga
Getafe
2 : 0
Granada CF
1st Half
- 45:00+
17'
Damian Suarez
18'
Angel Rodriguez
35'
Angel Rodriguez
1 - 0
Domingos Duarte
40'
41'
Mauro Arambarri
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
22
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
