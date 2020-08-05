Livescore Match Center
05/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Inter
1 : 0
Getafe
1st Half
- 37:28
First Leg. 0-0 agg. 0-0
33'
Romelu Lukaku
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
13
2
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
