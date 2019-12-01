Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Getafe
3 : 0
Levante
2nd Half
- 71:27
39'
David Timor Copovi
Ruben Rochina
39'
48'
Jason
Carlos Clerc
53'
54'
Leandro Cabrera
1 - 0
60'
Jorge Molina (pen)
2 - 0
67'
Angel Rodriguez
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
7
4
Counter Attacks
3
25
Cross Attacks
12
14
Fouls
11
18
Free Kicks
17
3
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
7
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
3
7
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
