19/09/20
19:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Getafe
1 : 0
Osasuna
Finished
16'
Nemanja Maksimovic
54'
Jaime Mata
1 - 0
57'
Marc Cucurella
Aridane Hernandez
64'
89'
Mauro Arambarri
Nacho Vidal
90'
90'
Damian Suarez
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
8
15
Fouls
8
11
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
3
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
26
Throwins
15
2
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
