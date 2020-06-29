Livescore Match Center
29/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Getafe
1 : 0
Real Sociedad
Half Time
11'
Mathias Olivera
13'
Hugo Duro
20'
Jaime Mata (pen)
1 - 0
43'
Chema
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
9
12
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
2
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
21
0
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
0
