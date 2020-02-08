Livescore Match Center
08/02/20
17:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Getafe
2 : 0
Valencia
2nd Half
- 75:16
24'
Allan Nyom
59'
Jorge Molina
1 - 0
64'
Damian Suarez
Ferran Torres
64'
Gabriel Paulista
64'
Maximiliano Gomez
64'
68'
Jorge Molina
2 - 0
Mouctar Diakhaby
71'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
8
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
29
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
5
8
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
10
0
Offsides
3
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
7
8
Shots off Goal
1
9
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
2
27
Throwins
17
1
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
4
