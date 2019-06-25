25/06/19
23:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Ghana
1 : 1
Benin
1st Half
- 36:45
0 - 1
Mickael Pote
2'
9'
Andre Ayew
1 - 1
37'
John Boye
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
9
5
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
4
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
