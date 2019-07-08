08/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - 1/8 Finals
Ghana
0 : 0
Tunisia
Half Time
11'
John Boye
Dylan Bronn
12'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
5
12
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
6
5
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
1
