Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Granada CF
0 : 0
Atletico Madrid
Half Time
Angel Correa
28'
31'
Roberto Soldado
Felipe
39'
43'
Angel Montoro
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
2
4
Cross Attacks
17
7
Fouls
10
13
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
3
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
16
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
