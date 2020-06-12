Livescore Match Center
12/06/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Granada CF
0 : 1
Getafe
1st Half
- 24:15
10'
Victor Diaz
16'
Carlos Fernandez
0 - 1
David Timor Copovi
20'
Xabier Etxeita
23'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
4
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
