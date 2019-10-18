Livescore Match Center
18/10/19
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Granada CF
1 : 0
Osasuna
2nd Half
- 51:51
Pervis Estupinan
12'
Brandon
25'
27'
Carlos Fernandez
38'
Domingos Duarte
1 - 0
Ezequiel Avila
40'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
8
6
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
16
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019