13/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Granada CF
1 : 2
Real Madrid
2nd Half
- 80:32
0 - 1
Ferland Mendy
10'
0 - 2
Karim Benzema
16'
Ferland Mendy
17'
46'
Domingos Duarte
50'
Darwin Machis
1 - 2
58'
Gil Dias
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
13
15
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
10
0
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
6
4
Substitutions
2
9
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
