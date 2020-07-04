Livescore Match Center
04/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Granada CF
0 : 0
Valencia
2nd Half
- 56:51
45'
Dimitri Foulquier
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
25
Cross Attacks
8
9
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
9
2
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
17
3
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
