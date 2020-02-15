Livescore Match Center
15/02/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Granada CF
0 : 0
Valladolid
2nd Half
- 50:11
Federico San Emeterio
11'
16'
Dimitri Foulquier
31'
Carlos Fernandez
Oscar Plano
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
11
12
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
2
