08/02/20
19:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Groningen
1 : 0
Vitesse
Finished
13'
Ramon-pascal Lundqvist (pen)
1 - 0
Nouha Dicko
86'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
2
7
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
21
9
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
12
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
11
4
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
29
Throwins
33
17
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
