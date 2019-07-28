28/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
3 : 0
Beijing Renhe
Finished
2'
Shihao Wei
1 - 0
Chenlong Zhang
41'
44'
Paulinho
2 - 0
48'
Paulinho
3 - 0
Yufeng Zhang
83'
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
7
15
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
19
3
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
12
4
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
5
8
Shots off Goal
1
8
Shots on Goal
0
3
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
10
0
Yellow Cards
2
