16/07/19
15:00
China:
Super League
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
1 : 1
Dalian Aerbin
Half Time
0 - 1
Sheng Qin
11'
27'
Paulinho
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
4
4
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
5
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
6
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
