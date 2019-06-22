22/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2 : 1
Hebei Zhongji
Finished
8'
Dinghao Yan
1 - 0
Qiuming Wang
22'
Junzhe Zhang
52'
60'
Shihao Wei
2 - 0
64'
Chao He
2 - 1
Marcao
69'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
10
4
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
28
13
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
17
2
Goals
1
10
Goal Attempts
6
4
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
5
7
Shots off Goal
7
7
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
18
6
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019