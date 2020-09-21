Livescore Match Center
21/09/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2 : 1
Henan Jianye
Half Time
15'
Elkeson (pen)
1 - 0
26'
Paulinho
2 - 0
2 - 1
Ivo
29'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
4
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement