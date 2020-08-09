Livescore Match Center
09/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
0 : 1
Shandong Luneng
Finished
0 - 1
Tianyu Guo
60'
61'
Zhunyi Gao
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
5
5
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
20
9
Fouls
12
16
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
4
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
2
8
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
7
5
Substitutions
4
13
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
