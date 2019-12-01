Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2 : 0
Shanghai Shenhua
2nd Half
- 71:34
Shilin Sun
34'
45'
Shihao Wei
45'+3
Shihao Wei
1 - 0
55'
Ji-soo Park
2 - 0
69'
Linpeng Zhang
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
5
11
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
14
13
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
16
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
6
7
Shots off Goal
3
8
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
2
11
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
1
