25/07/20
13:15
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
1 : 0
Shanghai Shenhua
Half Time
7'
Shihao Wei
1 - 0
20'
Bowen Huang
Xinli Peng
29'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
19
8
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
