26/05/19
12:30
China:
Super League
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
1 : 0
Shenzhen Ruby FC
2nd Half
- 63:29
37'
Xin Xu
Peng Wang
45'
56'
Shihao Wei
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
9
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
26
Cross Attacks
8
2
Fouls
13
15
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
10
2
Offsides
2
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
7
Shots off Goal
7
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
18
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
9
1
Yellow Cards
1
