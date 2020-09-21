Livescore Match Center
21/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Guangzhou R&F
0 : 0
Dalian Aerbin
2nd Half
- 45:00
20'
Dusko Tosic
37'
Zhengyu Huang
Jose Salomon Rondon
40'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
23
4
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
2
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
5
2
Yellow Cards
1
advertisement