20/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Guangzhou R&F
0 : 3
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2nd Half
- 55:29
Shihao Wei (Missed Penalty)
12'
0 - 1
Shihao Wei
13'
40'
Peng Wang
0 - 2
Elkeson
42'
0 - 3
Paulinho
51'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
3
13
Cross Attacks
6
10
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
3
3
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
